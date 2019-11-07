HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHMY opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.42. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40.

About HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.