Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

