Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,282. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.