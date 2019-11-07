Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.70 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

HOLI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 203,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $942.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.39. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after buying an additional 656,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

