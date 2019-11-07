Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Hologic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.48.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,120. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

