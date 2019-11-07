Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

