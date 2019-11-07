Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.71.

Shares of HD stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average is $214.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

