Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

NYSE HMC opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

