Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives $185.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.80.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.66. 2,409,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,046. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

