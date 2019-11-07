Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.39. 118,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,910. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

