Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

HON traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

