Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 660.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

