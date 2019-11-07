HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Shares of HUBS traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. 665,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $4,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,670.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,044 shares of company stock worth $8,512,063 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

