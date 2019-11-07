Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.41 ($69.08).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded up €1.47 ($1.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €40.00 ($46.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.50. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.