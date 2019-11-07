Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,627 shares of company stock valued at $986,004 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

