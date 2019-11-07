Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $248.88, with a volume of 2747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.