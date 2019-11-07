Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,204 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

