Huntington National Bank Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.79. 55,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $282.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

