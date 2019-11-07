Huntington National Bank Has $8.43 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,277. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.