Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. 5,058,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

