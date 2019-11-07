Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,986 shares of company stock worth $3,063,427. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 266,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,666. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.