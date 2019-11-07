Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

NYSE:HUN opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

