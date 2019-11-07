Hurify (HUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 189.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 346.4% against the US dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $49,524.00 and $83.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, CoinMex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.12 or 0.07097610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014746 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, LATOKEN, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

