Hush (HUSH) One Day Volume Hits $5,954.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 76.8% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $778,512.00 and approximately $5,954.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00418089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00095400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002717 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,661,718 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.