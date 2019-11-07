i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. i3 Verticals’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,929,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.