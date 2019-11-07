Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%.

IEP stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

