Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Announces Earnings Results

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 192,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,424. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDRA. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.