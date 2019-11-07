IDEX (IDEX) One Day Volume Tops $2,150.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $2,150.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00222221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01431612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00120598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,852,075 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.