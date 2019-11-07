IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

NYSE:IEX opened at $159.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

