IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,252 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,422,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

MCK stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

