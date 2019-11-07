IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,678 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,550,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Shares of ZBH opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

