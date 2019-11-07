IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $3,923,060. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $326.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus set a $396.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.