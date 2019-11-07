IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,312 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,038 shares of company stock worth $2,361,294 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

