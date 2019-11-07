IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,356 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.58.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,104 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $275.51 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

