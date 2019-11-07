IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Cap of $817,950.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $817,950.00 and $3,104.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, TRX Market, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00222220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01473330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117700 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,529,337,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,635,965,631 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

