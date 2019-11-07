ILCoin Price Reaches $0.13 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. ILCoin has a market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $772,873.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005226 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001081 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,282,576,405 coins and its circulating supply is 328,879,985 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, IDAX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

