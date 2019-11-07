Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) EVP Sells $2,179,391.45 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

