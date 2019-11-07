Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 3.5%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 406 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.