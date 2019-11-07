Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 289,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

