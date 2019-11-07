IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.17. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.