Independent Research Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €180.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €180.00 ($209.30) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €129.12 ($150.14).

Shares of HNR1 traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €164.70 ($191.51). The stock had a trading volume of 68,542 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.55. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

