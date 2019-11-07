Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.09. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

