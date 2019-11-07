InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $40.66. InMode shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 50,478 shares traded.

The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

