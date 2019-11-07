Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of IOSP traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 412,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. Innospec has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

