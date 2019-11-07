Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading 14.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price traded up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $67.69, 1,808,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 563,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 247.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

