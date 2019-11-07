Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.74. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

