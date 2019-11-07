Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £164.64 ($215.13).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, David Richardson Nicol bought 55 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £169.40 ($221.35).

LON:BRW traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 341.60 ($4.46). 135,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.07. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284.19 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.80 ($4.78).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.80 ($4.58).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

