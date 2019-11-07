Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Director Buys $58,629.60 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Director Peter Kamin acquired 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Peter Kamin bought 146,842 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $243,757.72.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter Kamin bought 96,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Peter Kamin bought 98,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $176,805.00.

NASDAQ:TTS opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tile Shop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

