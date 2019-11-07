Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $804,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMKR opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 35.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

