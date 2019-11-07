Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 270,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,321,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.

CHGG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chegg by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,088,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 772,200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

